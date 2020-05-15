Báo điện tử Infonet
 
 
  Hotile: 0916118822
 
đời sống
Nhịp sốngĐời thườngAn toàn giao thôngThời tiếtNgười Việt Bốn Phương
thị trường
Thị trường 24hStartupTiền của tôiNhà đất
thế giới
Tin mớiBình luậnLãnh đạo trẻGương mặt quốc tế
gia đình
Chuyện nhàCùng con trưởng thànhTư vấn
giới trẻ
tài năng trẻhọc đườngnóng trên mạng
khỏe đẹp
Sức khỏeĐàn ôngPhụ nữ đẹp
chuyện lạ
Chuyện bốn phươngDu lịch
quân sự
Tin mới nhấtCông nghệ quân sựHồ sơ mậtQuốc phòng Việt Nam
 RSS
 

Giới trẻ

 
Xem danh mục ⯆
Tài năng trẻHọc ĐườngNóng trên mạng
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng

Tham khảo đáp án đề thi thử vào lớp 10 môn Tiếng Anh tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021

 
15/05/2020  14:46  GMT+7
Sở GD-ĐT Phú Thọ vừa công bố đề tham khảo kỳ thi tuyển sinh vào lớp 10 THPT năm học 2020-2021. Thí sinh có thể tham khảo đề thi và đáp án đề thi thử vào lớp 10 môn Tiếng Anh để ôn tập cho kỳ thi chính thức.

Sau đây là chi tiết đề thi tham khảo môn Tiếng Anh vào lớp 10 tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021:

Câu I. Chọn một phương án A, B, C hoặc D ứng với từ có phần gạch chân được phát âm khác với các từ còn lại. (0,8 điểm) 

1. 

A. walked

B. finished 

C. fixed

D. mended 

2. 

A. hates

B. works

C. stops

D. lives

3. 

A. school

B. child 

C. cheese

D. church 

4. 

A. spend

B. invent 

C. media

D. access 

Câu II. Chọn một phương án đúng A, B, C hoặc D ứng với từ hoặc cụm từ thích hợp để hoàn thành các câu sau. (3,0 điểm) 

1. Students will ______ a two-hour examination at the end of the year. 

A. take

B. make 

C. come

D. do 

2. This job is a lot different  ______ what I'm used to. 

A. with

B. from 

C. about

D. for 

3. The young birds depend  ______ their parents for food several weeks. 

A. at

B. into 

C. on

D. by 

4. She was  ______  that she always came top of the class. 

A. so clever

B. too clever

C. such clever 

D. clever enough 

5. I could not eat  ______ I was very hungry. 

A. despite 

B. in spite of 

C. although

D. because of 

6. English is thought to be  ______ Maths. 

A. harder than

B. more hard than 

C. as hard than 

D. the hardest to 

7. The city will have to find a solution to reduce traffic jams,  ______ ?

A. will it

B. won't it

C. won't they 

D. will they 

8. He made  ______  a of Roman coins and medals. 

A. collect 

B. collective 

C. collection

D. collector 

9. According to our school's regulations, students  ______ use mobile phones in class. 

A. mustn't

B. shouldn't 

C. needn't

D. won't 

10. - Minh: "I often stay up late on the weekends." 

- Lan: ______ “ 

A. I am, too 

B. Neither do I 

C. I, too

D. So do I 

11.  ______ go on a diet, you will not lose weight. 

A. If you

B. If you not

C. Unless you 

D. Unless you don't 

12. She wore  ______ the party last night.

A. a long white wedding dress

B. a white long wedding dress 

C. a wedding white long dress

D. a long wedding white dress 

Chọn một phương án đúng A, B, C hoặc D ứng với từ/cụm từ đồng nghĩa với phần được gạch chân. 

13. Maths and English are compulsory subjects in this course. 

A. effective

B. difficult 

C. required

D. separated 

14. What benefits does TV bring about to people's life? 

A. difficulties

B. disadvantages 

C. advantages 

D. pictures 

Chọn một phương án đúng A, B, C hoặc D ứng với câu đáp lại phù hợp trong các tình huống giao tiếp sau. 

15. Mike and Jenny are at their first meeting. 

- Mike: "Let me introduce myself. I'm Mike." 

- Jenny: "  ______ “.

A. You are welcome

B. It's my pleasure 

C. I'm very pleased

D. Pleased to meet you

16. Two roommates are studying and the room is dark.

Linda: Would you mind opening the window?" 

- Jane: "  ______ “.

 

A. I agéee with you

B. Yes, you can

C. Not at all

D. Yes, I'd love to 

Câu III. Tìm một lỗi sai trong bốn phần gạch chân A, B, C hoặc D trong các câu sau đây. (0,8 điểm) 

1. Our earth is an only planet with a lot of oxygen in its atmosphere. 

A. earth

B. an

C. a lot of

D. its

2. Our classroom couldn't use yesterday because it was being decorated. 

A. couldn't use

B. because

C. it

D. decorated

3. I liked the house very much but I didn't have money enough to buy it.

A. very much

B. but 

C. money enough

D. to buy

4. Are you going to paint the room yourself or have someone painted it? 

A. Are you

B. to paint

C. yourself

D. painted

Câu IV. Viết dạng đúng của động từ trong ngoặc để hoàn chỉnh các câu sau. (0,8 điểm) 

1. While we (talk) ______ on the phone, the children broke the bedroom window. 

2. He is very thirsty because he (not drink) ______  since this morning. 

3. Lan enjoys (walk) ______  on the street to see the falling leaves in autumn. 

4. She used to (eat) ______  chocolate but now she hates it. 

Câu V. Viết dạng đúng của từ trong ngoặc để hoàn chỉnh các câu sau, (0,8 điểm) 

1. Mike is the best  ______ on the stage of the show tonight.(perform) 

2. My grandma always appears with a  ______ smile on her face.(friend) 

3. As a social worker, she doesn't agree that women are treated  ______ at work.(equal) 

4. Our classmates were eager to take part in the English  ______  held by the English club. (compete) 

Câu VI. Chọn một phương án đúng (A, B, C hoặc D) để điền vào chỗ trống trong đoạn văn sau. (0,8 điểm)

    One thing that was really a turning point for me was when I learned Spanish. I was always kind of scared of learning a foreign language, yet I was really envious of kids (1) ______ could speak another language. When I started learning Spanish, (2) ______  , I found that I was pretty good at it. The moment I reached that breakthrough stage - you know, when you discover you can actually speak and (3)  ______   with people in the language - I felt really proud of myself. I realized that learning a foreign language was not an impossible thing after all. Now I can speak three: Spanish, Italian, and German. And I am (4) ______  Korean this year. 

1. 

A. who

B. which 

C. whom

D. what 

2. 

A. therefore

B. however 

C. though

D. but 

3. 

A. practice

B. express

C. communicate 

D. tell 

4. 

A. doing

B. making 

C. taking

D. speaking 

Câu VII. Đọc đoạn văn sau và trả lời các câu hỏi. (0,8 điểm)

    Jeans are considered to be the most popular kind of clothing in the world. They are popular almost everywhere and with everybody because they are not just practical but very fashionable as well. But what do you know about the history of jeans? Who made the first jeans?

    In 1850 Levi Strauss, a young immigrant from Germany, arrived in San Francisco. He came to sell canvas, a heavy fabric used for tents, to gold miners. One day Strauss saw that the miners needed strong clothes for work. He quickly took some of his canvas and made it into pants. These pants were very strong and lasted a long time. The pants became very popular immediately. Later Strauss wanted to make his pants even better, so he started making his pants from cotton cloth that was softer than canvas but just as strong. This fabric came from Nimes, a city in France, and was called 'denim' (from de Nimes). Denim was popular in the fifteenth century. Christopher Columbus used denim for the sails of his ships. Sailors in Genoa, Italy, wore denim pants. The word ‘jeans’ comes from the word Genoa’. Mr Strauss made the first jeans in the United States, but their name and their kind of cloth came from Italy and France. 

1. Why do jeans become popular? 

2. According to the reading, what did the gold miners buy? 

3. Does the word “jeans" come from "de Nimes"? 

4. Where were the first jeans made? 

Câu VII. Đọc đoạn văn sau và chọn câu trả lời đúng cho các câu hỏi. (0,8 điểm)

    Air pollution is a serious problem in many cities. Motor vehicles, factories and other sources create so much air pollution that it may hang in the air like dirty fog. Air pollution threatens the health of the people who live in cities. City wastes cause water pollution when they are poured into the waterways. These wastes kill fish and make some areas unfit for swimming. In addition, many large cities have difficulties in disposing of their garbage. The amount of garbage grows each year, but places to put it are quickly filling up. Citizens, governments, industries, scientists, and business people must work together in different ways to gradually reduce pollution. For example, most cities have introduced recycling programs, which cut down on garbage and the space needed to store it. Residents separate recyclable products from garbage, and city governments provide drop-off cities or pick up the products from homes. 

1. What is the main idea of the passage?

A. Air pollution is a serious problem in all cities. 

B. Air pollution is a serious problem in countries. 

C. Air pollution is a serious problem in many cities.

D. Air pollution is a serious problem with the governments. 

2. According to the passage, city wastes cause  _____.

A. air pollution

B. water pollution 

C. soil pollution

D. noise pollution 

3. What does the word "it" in the passage refer to? 

A. garbage

B. pollution 

C. water

D. problem 

4. The word "different" is closest in meaning to _____.

A. like

B. same 

C. similar

D. various 

Câu IX. Hoàn chỉnh câu thứ hai sao cho không thay đổi nghĩa so với câu đã cho. (1,2 điểm) 

1. Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong founded Vinfast Automobile Company in 2017.

Vinfast Automobile Company ……….. ……….. ……….. 

2. "I am working for an international bank in Hanoi now," my brother said.

→ My brother said ……….. ……….. ……….. 

3. If you don't follow the guidelines from The 

Ministry of Health, you may be affected by Covid-19.

→ Unless ……….. ……….. ……….. 

4. The last time we met Nguyen Quang Hai football player was two months ago.

→ We haven't ……….. ……….. ……….. 

5. Jenifer is more intelligent than all the other students in my class.

→ No ……….. ……….. ……….. 

6. My sister failed the exam because she was lazy. 

→ Because of ……….. ……….. ……….. 

Gợi ý đáp án đề minh họa môn Tiếng Anh vào lớp 10 tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021 do các thầy cô tại HOCMAI thực hiện:

Tham khảo đáp án đề thi thử vào lớp 10 môn Tiếng Anh tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021
Đề thi thử và đáp án môn Tiếng anh vào lớp 10 tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021
Tham khảo đáp án đề thi thử vào lớp 10 môn Tiếng Anh tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021
Tham khảo đáp án đề thi thử vào lớp 10 môn Tiếng Anh tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021
Ôn thi vào lớp 10 môn Toán: 5 dạng bài về phương trình bậc 2, hệ thức Vi-ét và ứng dụng

Ôn thi vào lớp 10 môn Toán: 5 dạng bài về phương trình bậc 2, hệ thức Vi-ét và ứng dụng

Các dạng bài phương trình bậc 2, hệ thức Vi-ét và ứng dụng là những đơn vị kiến thức quan trọng trong chương trình học kì II lớp 9 và ôn thi vào lớp 10 môn Toán.

Hoàng Thanh

TIN LIÊN QUAN

Đề thi thử môn Toán vào lớp 10 tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021
Đề thi thử vào lớp 10 môn Văn tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021
 
Gửi bình luận
Chủ đề :

đề thi thử vào 10

đề tham khảo vào lớp 10

đề minh họa vào 10 môn tiếng Anh

đáp án đề thi vào 10 tiếng Anh

phú thọ

 
List comment

Có thể bạn quan tâm

Tham khảo đáp án đề thi thử vào lớp 10 môn Tiếng Anh tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021icon
Tham khảo đáp án đề thi thử vào lớp 10 môn Tiếng Anh tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021
icon
Tài xế xe tải vi phạm nồng độ cồn “khủng”, bị phạt tới 40 triệu đồngicon
Tài xế xe tải vi phạm nồng độ cồn “khủng”, bị phạt tới 40 triệu đồng
icon
CSGT được phép dừng tất cả các xe để kiểm tra giấy tờ, xử lý các hành vi vi phạmicon
CSGT được phép dừng tất cả các xe để kiểm tra giấy tờ, xử lý các hành vi vi phạm
icon
Nhiều người cùng mắc ung thư trong 1 gia đình: BS chỉ ra thủ phạmicon
Nhiều người cùng mắc ung thư trong 1 gia đình: BS chỉ ra thủ phạm
icon

Tin Cùng Chuyên Mục

 
Ôn thi vào lớp 10 môn Toán: 5 dạng bài về phương trình bậc 2, hệ thức Vi-ét và ứng dụngicon
Ôn thi vào lớp 10 môn Toán: 5 dạng bài về phương trình bậc 2, hệ thức Vi-ét và ứng dụng
icon

Các dạng bài phương trình bậc 2, hệ thức Vi-ét và ứng dụng là những đơn vị kiến thức quan trọng trong chương trình học kì II lớp 9 và ôn thi vào lớp 10 môn Toán.

 
Nam sinh trường Y được mệnh danh là “hot boy ảnh thẻ bằng lái”icon
Nam sinh trường Y được mệnh danh là “hot boy ảnh thẻ bằng lái”
icon

Trần Anh Dũng được cư dân mạng biết đến qua bức ảnh thẻ bằng lái với gương mặt điển trai đầy cuốn hút đăng tải trên diễn đàn chuyên về trai xinh gái đẹp châu Á.

 
Đà Nẵng công bố lịch thi tuyển sinh vào lớp 10 THPT công lập năm học 2020 - 2021icon
Đà Nẵng công bố lịch thi tuyển sinh vào lớp 10 THPT công lập năm học 2020 - 2021
icon

Giám đốc Sở GD-ĐT Đà Nẵng lưu ý học sinh được đăng ký tối đa 2 nguyện vọng vào trường THPT công lập. Không tẩy xóa, sửa trên các ô ghi nguyện vọng đăng ký. Trường THPT đăng ký ở nguyện vọng 1 và nguyện vọng 2 phải khác nhau.

 
Đề thi thử môn Toán vào lớp 10 tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021icon
Đề thi thử môn Toán vào lớp 10 tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021
icon

Sở GD-ĐT Phú Thọ vừa công bố bộ đề tham khảo kỳ thi tuyển sinh vào lớp 10 THPT năm học 2020-2021 trong đó có môn Toán. Thí sinh có thể tham khảo đề thi để ôn tập, chuẩn bị cho kỳ thi vào lớp 10 chính thức.

 
Đề thi thử vào lớp 10 môn Văn tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021icon
Đề thi thử vào lớp 10 môn Văn tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021
icon

Sở GD-ĐT Phú Thọ vừa công bố bộ đề tham khảo kỳ thi tuyển sinh vào lớp 10 THPT năm học 2020-2021 trong đó có môn Văn, thí sinh có thể tham khảo để có chuẩn bị tốt nhất cho kỳ thi tuyển sinh vào lớp 10 chính thức.

 
Phụ huynh phản ứng, Trường Lương Thế Vinh trần tình việc đột ngột tăng học phí 1,5 lầnicon
Phụ huynh phản ứng, Trường Lương Thế Vinh trần tình việc đột ngột tăng học phí 1,5 lần
icon

Những ngày qua, phụ huynh học sinh trường THCS-THPT Lương Thế Vinh (Hà Nội) bàn tán trên mạng xã hội về thông tin trường này tăng học phí 1,5 lần, bắt đầu từ năm học 2020-2021.

Choáng váng xem clip 'nữ cao thủ' vừa bế trẻ vừa múa côn nhị khúc điệu nghệicon
Choáng váng xem clip 'nữ cao thủ' vừa bế trẻ vừa múa côn nhị khúc điệu nghệ
icon

Mới đây, clip một cô gái vừa bế trẻ con vừa múa côn nhị khúc điêu luyện được đăng tải lên mạng xã hội khiến cộng đồng mạng xôn xao.

Vụ Trường quốc tế Singapore thu 80% học phí khi dạy online: Không được phép khi chưa thỏa thuận được với phụ huynhicon
Vụ Trường quốc tế Singapore thu 80% học phí khi dạy online: Không được phép khi chưa thỏa thuận được với phụ huynh
icon

Sau nhiều lần kiến nghị không nhận được phản hồi từ phía Trường Quốc tế Singapore về vấn đề học phí trong thời gian học sinh nghỉ học phòng dịch COVID-19, nhiều phụ huynh đã đến tận nơi yêu cầu nhà trường làm rõ vấn đề.

Nới giãn cách, bạn trẻ rục rịch rủ nhau cướiicon
Nới giãn cách, bạn trẻ rục rịch rủ nhau cưới
icon

Lịch cưới rơi đúng vào thời gian cách ly xã hội, một số cặp đôi đành phải tạm ngưng, dời ngày chụp hình, hủy tiệc nhà hàng để chờ dịch bệnh khuyên giảm. Sau cách ly, đôi lứa được dịp rủ nhau cưới.

11 đối tượng được tuyển thẳng vào các trường đại học năm 2020icon
11 đối tượng được tuyển thẳng vào các trường đại học năm 2020
icon

Bộ GD&ĐT vừa công bố quy chế tuyển sinh đại học, cao đẳng 2020. Theo đó có quy định rõ những đối tượng được tuyển thẳng vào các trường đại học năm 2020.

XEM THÊM BÀI VIẾT
 

Đọc nhiều

'Lá thư đánh ghen' 66 chữ Nam Phương Hoàng hậu gửi tình nhân của chồng
Quan chức Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ nói về tầm quan trọng của thương vụ S-400
Ngỡ ngàng khu vườn 300m2 đẹp như 'tiên cảnh' giữa TP Cần Thơ
Bán nhà đi ở thuê, tôi kiếm được gần chục tỷ sau 5 năm khiến nhiều người bất ngờ
Gợi ý đáp án môn Văn đề thi tham khảo tốt nghiệp THPT 2020
 

Tài năng trẻ

Chân dung GS Phan Thành Nam, nhà toán học trẻ nhận giải thưởng danh giá của Hội Toán học châu Âuicon
Chân dung GS Phan Thành Nam, nhà toán học trẻ nhận giải thưởng danh giá của Hội Toán học châu Âu
icon
Chàng trai Hà Tĩnh được 15 ĐH Mỹ cấp học bổng, nơi cao nhất gần 5 tỷ
Đời vui vì có Phúc làm thiện nguyện
 

Học Đường

Đề thi thử môn Toán vào lớp 10 tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021icon
Đề thi thử môn Toán vào lớp 10 tại Phú Thọ năm học 2020 – 2021
icon
Ôn thi vào lớp 10 môn Toán: 5 dạng bài về phương trình bậc 2, hệ thức Vi-ét và ứng dụng
Bao nhiêu điểm có thể đỗ Đại học Kinh tế Quốc dân?
 

Nóng trên mạng

Nam sinh trường Y được mệnh danh là “hot boy ảnh thẻ bằng lái”icon
Nam sinh trường Y được mệnh danh là “hot boy ảnh thẻ bằng lái”
icon
Choáng váng xem clip 'nữ cao thủ' vừa bế trẻ vừa múa côn nhị khúc điệu nghệ
Rùng mình với căn phòng ‘bẩn hơn bãi rác’ của cô gái trẻ
 
 
 
 
 